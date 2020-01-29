Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur Ali Khan 'will kick and headbang you and say I don’t like you' when he hears 'no'

Saif Ali Khan is busy promoting Jawaani Jaaneman. Recently, in a chat, Saif shared how his munchkin Taimur Ali Khan reacted to someone telling him ‘no’ and it will surely crack you up.

If there is one kid in Bollywood who has managed to grab eyeballs of everyone every time he steps out, it is and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bundle of joy Taimur Ali Khan. From his cute antics of saying ‘media’ to Tim’s playdate with Peppa Pig, everything about Saif and Kareena’s little kiddo makes headlines. While recently Taimur was seen in a jolly mood with mommy Kareena at an event, it seems that the cutie boy is slowly and steadily becoming moody and Saif revealed the same recently.

In a candid conversation with EIC, Saif was asked about the kind of parent he is to Taimur, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor revealed that he thinks it is a good thing to be strict with kids but he has given up now. Saif mentioned that with Taimur, Kareena is the one who spoils him slightly. Khan stated that Taimur has now gone into a bullying phase at home where he is often seen bullying people at home. Saif shared that often Taimur says that he doesn’t want to go to school.

But, the Jawaani Jaaneman revealed that recently someone said the word ‘No’ to Taimur and that left the little munchkin furious. Saif said, “The other day someone said no to Taimur and he said ‘I don’t like you, will kick you & headbang you,’ and I was like I don’t know where he is getting it from.”

Meanwhile, Saif recently spoke about the fan frenzy that takes place at the airport when Taimur and Kareena are with him. The actor mentioned that he and Kareena take it in their stride but it would have been great if it wasn’t there. The actor is gearing up for the release of Jawaani Jaaneman that also stars and Alaya F. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

Credits :East India Comedy

