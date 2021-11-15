Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur wanted to be 'bad guy & rob the bank' after Tanhaji; WATCH

Saif Ali Khan garnered a massive response from the audience when he played the role of lead antagonist in Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Not just the movie turned out to be a massive hit, Saif’s performance also garnered a great response from the audience and critics. And while it continues to be one of his best movies, the Nawab of Pataudi has now revealed how his son Taimur Ali Khan had reacted after watching the movie and it will leave you amused.

During his recent conversation with Rani Mukerji, Saif stated that his son wants to be the bad guy ever since he has watched Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. “Taimur is a bit like picking up fake swords and chasing people violently after Tanhaji. I have no idea what we are doing, just hoping for the best. I keep saying this is the good guy, this is what the role, this is what it should be, he is like, ‘No, I want to be the bad guy and I want to rob the bank and I want to steal everyone’s money”. Then I hand over to his mother and say ‘Please sort this out!’,” he added.

To note, Saif and Rani are making the headlines for their upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2. The duo has been collaborating after 12 years and is quite excited to work again. Apart from Said and Rani, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will also feature Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead and the movie is slated to release on November 19.