Saif Ali Khan REVEALS the ways Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancies affected their relationship; Deets Inside

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys immense popularity and love, thanks to her roles on the big screen. But recently, she achieved another milestone in life: authoring her first book on her experiences and learnings from both her pregnancies. The book titled, “Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: the ultimate manual for moms-to-be” has been co-authored by Aditi Shah Bhimjyani, and came out this August 9th. In its few hundred pages, Kareena has shared everything – from pregnancy cravings, to her diminishing sex drive.

Her husband, Saif Ali Khan penned down his thoughts and experiences as an Afterword to the book as well. Talking about his learnings from the time when Kareena was pregnant, Saif writes that learned to be patient, and that what matters is intention. “I suppose the lesson is to be patient with yourself. If there is anything I have learnt as a father and a partner it is that what matters is your intention. Half the trouble is when we expect too much from ourselves or from people around us,” writes Saif.

Furthermore, Saif also revealed the changing dynamics of his and Kareena’s relationship during and after her pregnancies. He writes, “And it’s not just Kareena who has changed. Our relationship has, too. When she got pregnant, we told ourselves we would live the same life; we’d continue to travel as we always had, to Paris, London, Gstaad. We’d take our baby and maybe a nanny to help us. But life changed when Taimur was born! I know I lost interest in superficial socializing. We stayed in a lot. It brought us even closer. For us, there is nothing like getting together with our family and closest friends, having a drink with the little one running around and playing.”

However, Saif adds that one thing which has not changed is the fundamentals of their relationship. “It has always been – and will always be – an equal one,” he writes.

The couple welcomed their second son, Jeh, this February. This afternoon, netizens finally got a glimpse of baby Jeh, when the family visited Randhir Kapoor’s residence.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan wondered to consider surrogacy at one time reveals Saif Ali Khan