Saif Ali Khan REVEALS what he has learnt from kids Taimur, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan , who was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan, recently spoke about learning new things from his children, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Saif shares a warm rapport with all his kids. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took her younger son Jeh to London as she was shooting for her next film. Saif was seen taking care of Taimur in Mumbai. The father-son duo even went on a holiday to Maldives. Recently, in an interview, Saif spoke about his kids and revealed what he has learnt from them.

While talking to CNBC, Saif shared that he has learnt to be 'humble' from Sara while from Ibrahim, he has learnt to smile. Speaking about Taimur, the actor said that he reminds him to not eat junk. Saif revealed, "Sara doesn’t like offending people or acting smart with people who act smart. She has a calm and polite way, ego doesn’t get in the way. She reminds me to be humble in interactions. Ibrahim is easy-going, and naughty still. He’s fun and a chill guy, his nature is different that way. I don’t know what I learnt, maybe remembering to smile and have a good time in life. Taimur once told me to not eat junk food. He said, 'Eat a fruit and pretend it’s a chip'." Saif further also said that Taimur is taking guitar classes and even he has joined him.

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif and his ex-wife Amrita Singh's children. While Kareena and Saif are parents to Taimur and Jeh. During her recent appearance on Koffee with Karan 7, she spoke about Saif's equation with his kids. She said, "Why should it get difficult? Everyone has their time. Saif has had a child every decade, he balances it out beautifully, like he says. And it's like if sometimes we're all together, that's great. Sometimes if he wants to have time alone, like a coffee or get an hour or two alone with Sara, he'll always tell me. He'll be like I'm sitting with her. I wanna give her that particular time. They've been on holidays together. I think it's important for them to bond. They have everything but they have just one father. And it's so important for Saif also to give each of his children that time. It doesn't cross my mind the way people discuss it."

Work front

Saif will be next seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The trailer was launched recently and it ended up receiving a backlash from the audience. Post the severe trolling, the makers postponed the release. Earlier it was slated to release in January 2023, but now it has been shifted to June 2023.