Saif Ali Khan reveals what he, Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been upto amidst lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown was announced for 21 days by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed how he is spending a self-quarantine period with Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Coronavirus lockdown has left everyone stuck at their houses including Bollywood celebs as the shoots also have been stalled. Speaking of this, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star is spending his self-quarantine period of 21 days at home with Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. While Kareena did give a glimpse on Instagram of what Taimur and Saif were up to while being home, the Jawaani Jaaneman star revealed much more in his candid chat with a daily.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Saif was asked about what he thinks about the 21 days lockdown and the Tanhaji actor said that he thinks of it as if being on a ship and that one can’t go on the shore to meet people. When asked about how he is spending time with Taimur and Kareena, Saif revealed that his day is a mix of exercising, cooking and reading as well as binging on favourite series and shows in the evening. When prodded more, Saif shared that he, Taimur and Kareena are currently growing Tomato plants in their garden.

Talking about spending time at home, Saif said, “I have been practising the guitar, too. Plus, Taimur, Bebo and I have been growing tomato plants. I recently watched Fargo and Narcos all over again. My wife loves the '80s TV show, Murder, She Wrote. I am also watching Altered Carbon, but it's a little slow. Next up, I will catch up on The Valhalla Murders; it is a Scandinavian murder mystery series that my friends have been recommending.” The Jawaani Jaaneman actor went on to share that he will be starting to read books like King Lear or Richard III.

Well, that surely sums up what the Pataudis are up to at their house amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. A day back, Kareena shared a photo of herself that oozed Wonder Woman vibes. Along with it, she sent out an inspiring message for her fans and expressed that we'll all get through the times. Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif had a great start to 2020 with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior breaking box office records and his last film, Jawaani Jaaneman getting a good response from fans. Now, he will be seen next in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. It is slated to release on June 26, 2020.

