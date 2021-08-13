Saif Ali Khan’s 2 generations in 1 PIC; Grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan kisses Ibrahim in this THROWBACK pic

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan is quite active on social media. She keeps treating fans with some old gems of the Pataudi family. With old gems, we mean some amazing throwback pictures. Her Instagram handle is filled with pictures of the older generation and the present generation. In yet another throwback picture she posted on her handle, fans got a glimpse of two generations of as the picture featured his late father, Mansoor Ali Khan and son .

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba Ali Khan posted a picture of baby Ibrahim Ali Khan who is getting kissed by his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan. Ibrahim looks super cute as he can be seen laughing while getting all the love from his grandfather. This picture is proof of the bond between grandfather and grandson. Sharing this picture, Saba Ali Khan wrote, “Sarkar Abba .....Grandfather and grandson. Moment captured. Iggy n Abba. Pure love.”

Take a look:

Currently, Kareena Kapoor Khan is grabbing all the eyeballs as she has released her pregnancy bible. She has barred her heart out in this novel and revealed everything about both her pregnancies.

In one of the chapters, she spoke about the interiors of Jeh’s nursery and how Taimur Ali Khan helped her pick a wallpaper for that room. Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed that the nursery has green and off-white floors with dark wood flooring and subtle pastel grey walls. There is a collage of personal family photos of Saif, Taimur and Kareena on the wall. There are two olive green velvet cosy wing chairs for Saif when he wishes to sit there and read while Jeh’s asleep and a footstall in the nursery where Kareena sits and feeds Jeh. The actress reveals handpicking everything. Taimur picked up a wallpaper that has cheetahs and panthers on it for his baby brother’s room. At the same time, his own room has tigers from the South African jungle with the moon shining.

