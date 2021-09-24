Saif Ali Khan’s advice for sons Ibrahim, Taimur & Jeh: Contribute something to the world

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been in the headlines ever since his latest horror-comedy Bhoot Police released on a streaming platform on September 10th. Over the past few years, Saif has been experimenting with a lot of different characters, and genres of films, and it won’t be wrong to say that the actor has not played it safe and has been taking some risks out there. In a recent chat with a leading news portal, Saif shared the advice that he would like to give his younger self, and something he would like to say to his sons Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh, if they ever plan on becoming actors.

In a chat with The Indian Express, Saif shared that the advice he would like to give his sons Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh if they ever plan on becoming actors. He said that he would advise them to contribute something to the world. “There are so many people around you – big stars and great actors, learn from all of them. Try to do good things. It’s easier said than done. Make mistakes, for sure. But the bottomline is, you have to contribute something to the world we live in, and we’ve chosen to contribute entertainment. So make sure it’s entertaining,” said the Sacred Games actor.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is his son from first wife Amrita Singh. Taimur and Jeh are Saif’s kids with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Although Ibrahim has featured in a few magazine covers, he has not made his acting debut yet, but is reportedly interested in a career in the film industry. His older sister Sara Ali Khan has done a few films and managed to find her feet in Bollywood.

Apart from advice to his sons, Saif also shared the advice he would like to give his younger self. He said that he would advise a younger Saif to remain centered and enjoy the ride. “I’d advise my younger self to just find your center and stay there. Play each role to its maximum entertainment quotient and keep your mind clear. That’s what makes us human, to be all over the place at a certain age, to make a bit of a mess. The only time you know what it means to be clear, is when you’re unclear. I’d say enjoy the ride, it’s going to be fun,” said the actor.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan on reuniting with Excel after Dil Chahta Hai: ‘I play a firefighter in Fire’