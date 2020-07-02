  1. Home
Saif Ali Khan’s comment about being a victim of nepotism paves way for memes on social media

As Saif Ali Khan called himself a victim of nepotism, the social media is abuzz with tweets trolling the Nawab of Pataudi.
23168 reads Mumbai
Saif Ali Khan’s comment about being a victim of nepotism paves way for memes on social mediaSaif Ali Khan’s comment about being a victim of nepotism paves way for memes on social media
Ever since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise surfaced, nepotism, which has been prevailing in Bollywood, has been a hot topic of discussion and everyone is brimming with an opinion about the same. However, recently Saif Ali Khan raised a lot of eyebrows as he called himself a victim of nepotism. In a recent webinar with The New Indian Express. He stated, "There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favouritism and camps are different subjects. Even I have been a victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that. I'm happy to see more people from film institutes come to the forefront.”

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor’s comment about the N word didn’t go down well with the netizens who refused to buy his explanation of being a victim of nepotism. In fact, Saif’s claim paved ways for memes and jokes on social media. A user wrote, “Saif Ali Khan, son of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, says that he has been a victim of nepotism. I think I have seen everything now. Ab to maut aajae, gham nahin.” In fact, netizens also called him out over winning National Award for his 2004 release romantic comedy Hum Tum against Shah Rukh Khan for Swades. A user wrote, “#SaifAliKhan got Best Actor National Award for shit movie #HumTum against @iamsrk's cult movie #Swades @AshGowariker And Saif is talking about nepotism.”

Take a look at tweets trolling Saif Ali Khan for his comment on nepotism:

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

I dont understand the furore about nepotism in Bollywood..picking on celebs who act in privately funded movies. There is rampant nepotism, corruption in goverment sectors in India, no one is talking about it!!

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Lol Bebo's stupidity is contagious !

