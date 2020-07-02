Saif Ali Khan’s comment about being a victim of nepotism paves way for memes on social media

As Saif Ali Khan called himself a victim of nepotism, the social media is abuzz with tweets trolling the Nawab of Pataudi.

Ever since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise surfaced, nepotism, which has been prevailing in Bollywood, has been a hot topic of discussion and everyone is brimming with an opinion about the same. However, recently raised a lot of eyebrows as he called himself a victim of nepotism. In a recent webinar with The New Indian Express. He stated, "There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favouritism and camps are different subjects. Even I have been a victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that. I'm happy to see more people from film institutes come to the forefront.”

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor’s comment about the N word didn’t go down well with the netizens who refused to buy his explanation of being a victim of nepotism. In fact, Saif’s claim paved ways for memes and jokes on social media. A user wrote, “Saif Ali Khan, son of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, says that he has been a victim of nepotism. I think I have seen everything now. Ab to maut aajae, gham nahin.” In fact, netizens also called him out over winning National Award for his 2004 release romantic comedy Hum Tum against for Swades. A user wrote, “#SaifAliKhan got Best Actor National Award for shit movie #HumTum against @iamsrk's cult movie #Swades @AshGowariker And Saif is talking about nepotism.”

Take a look at tweets trolling Saif Ali Khan for his comment on nepotism:

I think he doesn't know the meaning of nepotism, please someone teach him the meaning of that #Saifalikhan — Irshad Alam (@Irshadalam05) July 2, 2020

#SaifAliKhan got Best Actor National award for shit movie #HumTum against @iamsrk's cult movie #Swades @AshGowariker

And Saif is talking about nepotism — IamNik (@NikhilB15338339) July 2, 2020

#SaifAliKhan Saif Ali Khan: Even i am a victim of nepotism. Audience: pic.twitter.com/iwz62SPIwR — Bangali Babu (@trollduniya) July 2, 2020

Who got national award for Him Tum when we had Shahrukh for Swades are talking about being victim of Nepotism #SaifAliKhan Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti h..... — Shakti kumar Arora (@ShaktikumarAro1) July 2, 2020

Not only Saif Ali Khan but also Taimur has been a victim of Nepotism #SaifAliKhan #TaimurAliKhan pic.twitter.com/gl4uy5PyGV — Rupendra sharma (@Rupendr64380908) July 2, 2020

#SaifAliKhan, return the National Award you got because of your mommy and then let’s talk about nepotism. pic.twitter.com/LggkGHOtkl — Curious Cat (@Curiouscatweets) July 2, 2020

Dear Saif, You were flop for so many years, despite that you keep getting opportunities unless you did Dil Chahta Hai , All your films were sheer crap you keep getting work because you belong to the fraternity.#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/nAmdiPhNWW — (@ThatSaneGuy_) July 2, 2020

after seeing the news of Saif Ali Khan being victim of nepotism #Saifalikhan pic.twitter.com/kuvhK7Gnuq — Parikshit singh Pratihar (@Im_pratihar07) July 2, 2020

Saif Ali Khan, son of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Masoor Ali Khan Pataudi, says that he has been a victim of nepotism. I think I have seen everything now. Ab to maut aajae, gham nahin. #SaifAliKhan #Nepotism #nepotisminbollywood — Satyajeet Mohanty (@satyamohanty47) July 2, 2020

Credits :Twitter

