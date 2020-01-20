Saif Ali Khan’s Dilli, Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe and Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 2’s first look UNVEILED

Amazon Prime announced 14 new shows & seasons with stars like Saif Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan, Konkana Sen Sharma and others. The first look of Dilli, The Family Man season 2, Breathe & others is bound to leave you hooked.

As the digital space in India keeps growing, more and more Bollywood stars are teaming up with OTT platforms for shows and original films. Speaking of this, recently, an OTT Platform, Amazon Prime announced a host of new shows and seasons of the previous ones with the first look from each of them. It included ’s political drama titled Dilli, Abhishek Bachchan starrer Breathe 2, Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man season 2, Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur new season and many other shows.

In the first look announcement of the shows, we get to see a snippet of Saif starrer Dilli which also seems to have other stars like Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Sarah Jane Dias, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and others. The show’s first look seemed to be based around the politics that takes place in the capital city of India and Saif’s look too seemed intense in the same. In the same video, we also get a glimpse of Abhishek and Amit Sadh starrer Breathe 2.

Apart from this, Abhishek also gives us a glimpse of his kabaddi team’s prep behind-the-scenes in Sons of Soil, Jaipur Pink Panthers. While the show Breathe 2 is a next part of the first show and features Abhishek in a never-seen-before look, Sons of Soil is a new show by the OTT platform. On the other hand, Manok Bajpayee’s hit show The Family Man will return soon with the second season. A while back, South star Samantha Akkineni had announced her association with Manoj’s show and it had left fans excited. Now, in the first look, The Family Man Season 2 seems as exciting as the first season. Apart from these, first look from other shows like Bandish Bandits, The Forgotten Army, The Last Hour, Pataal Lok, Mumbai Diaries, Comicstaan, Gormint and more was seen in the same.

Check it out:

