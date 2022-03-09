Saif Ali Khan’s sis Saba shuts trolls like a boss as they enquired about Amrita Singh’s absence in her video

Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Although, the video was praised by a lot of netizens but there were some who pointed out the absence of Amrita Singh. But, Saba shut those people like a boss. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan often takes to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her family. There are some hidden gem pictures from her gallery that she keeps sharing with her fans and leave them spellbound. It was recently, that Saba had yet again shared a beautiful video featuring all the lovely ladies, Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan,and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Although, the video was praised by a lot of netizens but there were some who pointed out the absence of Amrita Singh. But, Saba shut those people like a boss.

Saba Ali Khan had shared this video with the caption, “Happy Women's Day....! 8.3.2022 To ALL those women, who strived to make a difference, with strength, wit, humor and humanity..... Here's... celebrating YOU! Today and Always. Family, friends and those missing... Here's to each of you. #staystrong #happywomensday #happyinternationalwomansday #sharmilatagore #amma.” Many netizens took to her Instagram handle in the comments section and asked her about Amrita Singh. One of the netizens asked, “Where is Amrita ji?” Saba replied, “sleeping safely at home…I suppose.” Another user asked, “Did you forget to add Amrita Singh." Replying to them with sarcasm, Saba wrote, "Oooops! Must have! Thanks for the reminder…Please remind me in 2023…if you're following my handle" along with hands joined in prayer icon.

Take a look:

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front, she will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan too has a couple of exciting projects lined up. He will be seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and Pan-India film Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan with his & Saif's pic on birthday; Saba reveals why he is 'Iggy Potter'