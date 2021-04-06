Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan shares an UNSEEN pic of Taimur Ali Khan which is ‘framed with love’

Saba Khan has shared a beautiful pic of Taimur Ali Khan which is breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

’s little sister Saba Ali Khan has been on a photo sharing spree of late and has been taking the social media by a storm. The lady, who is quite active on Instagram, is often seen sharing throwback pictures of her parents – Mansoor Ali Khan & Sharmila Tagore, her sister Soha Ali Khan, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her nieces and nephews – Sara Ali Khan, , Inaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan. Needless to say, her Instagram posts are a treat for the fans.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Saba has once again shared an adorable picture of Taimur and is all things sweet. The lady posted a picture of Taimur which she had got is framed. It happens to be an unseen pic of the Pataudi prince which was clicked during his early days. Little Tim Tim was seen wearing a white coloured without sleeves t-shirt in the pic and was also donning an oversized hat. His cute looks and grey eyes were undoubtedly unmissable in the pic. Saba captioned the image as, “RAMED with LOVE # When I decided to get some family prints made...the photo studio commented .."mam you've given all babies and family pictures. Barely any of you!!" # Well... I Love family moments # #tuesdaymood.” She also shared another pic of herself enjoying a swing ride holding Taimur in in her IG story.

Take a look at Saba Ali Khan’s post:

To note, Taimur, who is one of the most sought after star kid in tinselville, is over the moon these days. After all, he has become a big brother now as his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a baby boy in February this year. However, the Pataudi couple is yet to introduce the little prince to the world as of now.

