Saif Ali Khan’s Sister Saba drops UNSEEN pictures with Jeh Ali Khan and they’re too cute for words

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s sons Taimur and Jeh are undeniably among the loved star kids out there. Their photos and videos go viral in no time and fans go gaga every time they get a glimpse of the little munchkins. While Saif isn’t on Instagram, Kareena does share their cute family pictures on social media every now and then. Apart from Bebo, it is Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan who often posts the cutest images of Jeh, Taimur and even Sara and Ibrahim! This time around, Saba has posted some beautiful, unseen throwback pictures of herself along with Jeh, and they’re sure to make your day brighter!

Saba Ali Khan’s latest Instagram pictures show her holding baby Jeh in her arms. Saba can be seen in a breezy dress, with a hat over her head, while Jeh can be seen in a white t-shirt and a pair of grey shorts, with yellow crocs. The last picture shows Jeh looking incredibly cute as he dons his aunt’s hat, and stares directly at the camera! Sharing the adorable snaps, Saba wrote, “With LOVE From Me to YOU! Hat..trick! #love #you #jehjaan #London #days #tbt TAG...you know the drill!).”

The pictures appear to be from back in July this year when Kareena, Saif, and their kids Taimur and Jeh, had jetted off to London. Saba Ali Khan had also joined them in London, and had shared some cute pictures with Jeh.

Meanwhile on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, and will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan. The film is a remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name. Saif will also be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Sunny Singh.

