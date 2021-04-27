  1. Home
Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba shares THROWBACK pics of parents & grandparents: Blessed to be part of this family

Saba Ali Khan has taken a trip down the memory lane wherein she has shared beautiful pics of her parents & grandparents in her Instagram post.
Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has been on a photo sharing spree for quite some time now and her social media account is a treat for the fans. The Pataudi member has been seen sharing unseen photos of her family on Instagram which include pics of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. However, her recent Instagram post is winning hearts for a different reason as Saba took a trip down the memory lane once again.

But this time, she shared some iconic pics in her recent Instagram post. Saba shared a video featuring pics of her grandparents Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Sajida Sultan as well as her parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. In the caption, Saba stated that she is blessed to be a part of such a family with such a lineage. Saba wrote, “The PAST...is Precious. My grandparents. My parents. Lineage. Class. Culture. Blessed to be part of this family. Values instilled in childhood...last a lifetime. Make a difference for your child. It MATTERS.”

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Earlier, Saba had treated fans with an unseen snap of Sara and Ibrahim from their childhood days and it took the social media by storm in no time. On the other hand, she also won hearts with her recent post of Taimur and Inaaya which is all about brother and sister love.

Also Read: Saba Ali Khan showers love on ‘munchkins’ Taimur Ali Khan & Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with childhood PICS

