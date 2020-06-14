Saif Ali Khan saddened by Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: He was way too young with talent & a whole life ahead

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Saif Ali Khan is extremely saddened as he mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise comes as a shock for the entire film industry and his fans. As reported by Times Now, the actor committed suicide and was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai. DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police said that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note in his house yet. The police are still investigating. Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died apparently due to hanging but police can tell the exact cause of his death only after receiving post mortem report. So far, they have not found any suspicious object.

The actor's demise was mourned by the film industry and social media was flooded with condolences for the actor. After , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiar Advani, and others extended their condolence for Sushant Singh Rajput on social media, said in a statement, "He was way too young with talent and intelligence and a whole life ahead. Terrible that he felt that this was the way out. Very very sad." The 34-year-old actor recently starred in Nitesh Tiwari's film Chhichhore and won the hearts of the audience with his brilliant performance in the comedy-drama.

(Also Read: Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise; Blames himself for not being in touch)

Sushant's last post was an emotional note on his mom who had passed away when the actor was just 16 years old. The M.S. Dhoni actor had shared a black and white collage of his mother and his own. Sharing the monochrome picture, Sushant wrote, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #माँ."

Just a week ago, Sushant's former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide in Mumbai. The actor had mourned her demise on social media. The actor had written, "It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

