Saif Ali Khan on Sara Ali Khan being a part of Love Aaj Kal sequel: It’s lovely and I wish her all the best

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal’s sequel stars his daughter Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. In a recent interview, Saif revealed how he feels on Sara being a part of his film’s sequel.

Among the most talked about sequels of 2020, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Aaj Kal is highly anticipated. The film is a sequel to and starrer Love Aaj Kal which managed to become a huge success back in the days. Now, Sara is all set to star in her father’s film’s sequel and fans of Saif have been wondering how the actor feels about it. Earlier, there were rumours too of Saif being a part of the film. However, he had cleared the air about it too.

In a recent chat with Mumbai Mirror, Saif shared what he feels about Sara being a part of a sequel to his film. The Tanhaji star mentioned that it’s kind of great that Sara is a part of it but he can’t say what to feel about it. Saif joked about doing the sequel himself and cited the example of recreating his own old track Ole Ole for Jawaani Jaaneman. But, in the end, Saif wished Sara all the best for her film with Kartik Aaryan and mentioned that according to him, time has flown by.

Saif said, “It’s great but I don’t know how to feel about it. Even I could have acted in the sequel (laughs). I just did the remix of my song, “Ole Ole” (from Yeh Dillagi) for Jawaani Jaaneman and now my daughter is acting in a sequel of my film. It’s lovely and I wish her all the best. Time really is flying.”

Meanwhile, Sara and Kartik’s Aaj Kal is also directed by Imtiaz Ali. Recently, Kartik and Sara were seen together at a dubbing studio. The film is slated to hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020. On the other hand, Saif is gearing up for the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that stars Kajol and apart from him. Saif will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. It is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

