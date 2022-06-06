Saif Ali Khan & Sara Ali Khan give a perfect start to the week with a lunch date; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is an actress who believes in living every moment to the fullest. From spending time with family to travelling the world, having fun on the sets and more, Sara loves creating new memories and even shares glimpses of her happy moments on social media. Interesting, the actress, who has been enjoying her travel escapades of late, has returned to Mumbai now. The Pataudi princess was seen spending time with her father Saif Ali Khan after coming back to the city.

Interesting, the father-daughter duo was papped together in the city as they had stepped out for a lunch date today. In the video, Saif was seen wearing an onion pink coloured t-shirt and grey trousers which he had paired with white coloured loafers. On the other hand, Sara was dishing out major summer fashion goals as she wore a comfy white coloured outfit which she had paired with a red sling bag and a pair of white sandals. The father and daughter duo was seen walking towards their car while having a conversation. Well, that’s indeed a perfect start to the week.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s video here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2021 release Atrangi Re wherein she had shared the screen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for the first time. The actress had recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie which marks her first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal and she has been all praises for the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Besides, Sara is also working with Vikrant Massey in Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight.

