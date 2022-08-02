Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan pose for paps after a quick lunch date in the city; WATCH

Saif Ali Khan is a doting father and there is no denying this fact. He always makes sure to spend quality time with his kids be it Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan or Ibrahim Ali Khan. Even though Sara and Ibrahim do not stay with their father, Saif makes sure to meet them from time to time. Today too these three were spotted in the city after a lunch date. They made sure to pose for the paps together.

In the picture, we can see Saif Ali Khan dressed in a yellow shirt that he paired with blue denim and brown shoes. Sara Ali Khan looked sporty in a monochrome athleisure. She wore a white coloured crop top over a black sports bra. She paired it with black track pants and a white cap. Ibrahim Ali Khan on the other hand wore a white shirt over blue denim. All three of them posed together for the paps and had bright smiles on their faces.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was in the UK vacationing with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. On the work front, he will next be seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. He also has Pan-India film Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, she was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara and he is all praises for the Pataudi princess. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

Ibrahim Ali Khan on the other hand was an assistant director on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and is gearing up to make his debut.

