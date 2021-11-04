Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim exude Nawabi elegance in THIS throwback Diwali PHOTO

by Mamta Raut   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021 02:17 AM IST  |  4.9K
   
News,saif ali khan,Sara Ali Khan,Ibrahim Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim exude Nawabi elegance in THIS throwback Diwali PHOTO (Image: Saba Ali Khan Instagram)
Advertisement

While the entire country is rejoicing in the wave of happiness amid Diwali 2021, the Nawabs aren’t behind at all. Recently, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to social media to share a throwback Diwali photo that definitely has fans swooning. In the picture, the elite family can be seen dressed in their traditional best. Moreover, the picture featuring Ibrahim, Saba and Saif together has our complete attention. While Ibrahim glowed in a traditional yellow kurta. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan rocked a green one.

Speaking of Sara Ali Khan, the actor's preference for playful outfits that blend comfort with style has always left the fashion police stunned. The young actor’s daily wardrobe is punctuated with breezy styles and in the throwback photo, the Kedarnath starlet was seen donning a stunning blue lehenga set as the camera captured her. Meanwhile, aunt Saba opted for a white Anarkali suit. While sharing the picture, Saba shared the greeting of the festival saying, “Happy Diwali.”

Take a look at the post here:

 In terms of work,  while sister Sara Ali Khan has already made her entry into Bollywood, questions remain as to when will Ibrahim follow in her footsteps in the future. Earlier in an interview with a daily, father Saif Ali Khan had confirmed that the former is keen to make his acting debut. For the uninitiated, Ibrahim has already done a few photoshoots for certain brands and even appeared on a magazine cover alongside Sara Ali Khan. Reportedly, he is currently assisting Karan Johar in a movie. The news of his debut remains unclear as of yet.

ALSO READ| In Pics: Sara Ali Khan slays in pretty white suit, Emraan Hashmi & Bhushan Kumar snapped at T series office

Advertisement

Credits: Saba Ali Khan Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$345.50 (14%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens & Deluxe Accessory Bundle - Includes: Sandisk Ultra 128gb Memory Card, 2x Seller Replacement Lpe10 Batteries, & Much More

Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens &...

$469.95
(%)
 Buy Now
Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Microfiber Lining Cushion Texture Cover Shockproof Protective Anti-scratch Case For Iphone 11 6.1 Inch 2019 Coral Red

Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Micro...

$9.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All