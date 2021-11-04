Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim exude Nawabi elegance in THIS throwback Diwali PHOTO

While the entire country is rejoicing in the wave of happiness amid Diwali 2021, the Nawabs aren’t behind at all. Recently, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to social media to share a throwback Diwali photo that definitely has fans swooning. In the picture, the elite family can be seen dressed in their traditional best. Moreover, the picture featuring Ibrahim, Saba and Saif together has our complete attention. While Ibrahim glowed in a traditional yellow kurta. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan rocked a green one.

Speaking of Sara Ali Khan, the actor's preference for playful outfits that blend comfort with style has always left the fashion police stunned. The young actor’s daily wardrobe is punctuated with breezy styles and in the throwback photo, the Kedarnath starlet was seen donning a stunning blue lehenga set as the camera captured her. Meanwhile, aunt Saba opted for a white Anarkali suit. While sharing the picture, Saba shared the greeting of the festival saying, “Happy Diwali.”

Take a look at the post here:

In terms of work, while sister Sara Ali Khan has already made her entry into Bollywood, questions remain as to when will Ibrahim follow in her footsteps in the future. Earlier in an interview with a daily, father Saif Ali Khan had confirmed that the former is keen to make his acting debut. For the uninitiated, Ibrahim has already done a few photoshoots for certain brands and even appeared on a magazine cover alongside Sara Ali Khan. Reportedly, he is currently assisting Karan Johar in a movie. The news of his debut remains unclear as of yet.

