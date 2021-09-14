Saif Ali Khan says Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon cannot release anywhere except in theatres.

is no stranger to the streaming space after dishing out successful projects. In recent years, the actor also has been part of blockbusters and has several projects in the pipeline. One such film is the mega budget Adipurush starring Saif, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. In a recent interview, Saif revealed why the film cannot release on OTT.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Saif revealed that the film is mounted on a such a massive scale, that director Om Raut has not made it for television. He said, "This is a big-ticket movie with never-before-seen (visual effects). This film can’t release anywhere except in theatres. The makers will have to sit on it (until cinemas are fully up and running)," the actor revealed.

For Adipurush, Saif will be reuniting with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut. The actor applauded his director fr visualising and working hard to bring such a grand project to life. Saif even compared him to K Asif of Mughal-e-Azam fame. "Om Raut is K Asif reborn. He is offering something yet unseen to the (Indian) audience."

In a recent interview with PTI, Saif also got candid about Adipurush makers leaving no stone turned for the ‘correct portrayal of religion, history, and mythology’. He said, “The film is very unique and different. I am not concerned about Adipurush at all because the director, the writer and the entire creative organisation are highly educated in the material they are doing." Click the link below to read more.

