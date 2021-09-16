Saif Ali Khan says he has no supernatural fear: If you go out in middle of nowhere you might feel differently

, whose latest release is horror comedy 'Bhoot Police', has talked about what scares him. The actor says he has no supernatural fear.

When asked by IANS if there was anything that scares him, Saif said: "Yes, of course!"

The 51-year-old star, who plays a 'desi ghostbuster' in the movie named Vibhooti, added: "What scares me the most is family and loved ones you fear for them. That's the main thing."

However, he does not have any supernatural fear.

"Supernatural fear, not really. Even though it is easy to say that in crowded Bombay. If you go out in the middle of nowhere you might feel differently," he said.

However, the actor, who is married to Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, loves reading about 'ghost stories'.

"I like the supernatural, I like reading about it or even ghost stories. Not horror so much but something that is slightly spooky," he wrote.

Saif now awaits the release of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and 'Adipurush'.

