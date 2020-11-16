Saif Ali Khan says he's 'almost there' as he confirms new Netflix movie: Absolutely loved the script & idea

Saif Ali Khan has revealed that he is in the final stage of signing a Netflix film. Read more details below.

Bollywood actor , who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala, has revealed that he is in the final stage of signing a Netflix film. Saif was one of the first mainstream Bollywood stars to make digital debut with Netflix’s Sacred Games in 2018. Now, the new film would mark the actors’ return to the digital world.

In a recent interview with PTI, Saif said that he has recently heard a wonderful script for a Netflix movie. He absolutely loved the script, the idea and the director. “We are trying to sort out the dates before we lock. We are almost there,” added the actor.

The 50-year-old actor recently finished filming Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-starring Rani Mukerji. The film also features actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari.

Saif has a packed line-up of releases ahead. Apart from Bhoot Police, he would also feature as Lankesh in the multilingual period saga Adipurush, it is an onscreen adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. The film also stars Baahubali star Prabhas as Lord Ram.

On the digital space, Saif Ali Khan would feature in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tandav as a politician. The actor said that the Amazon Prime Video show is already set for a season two.

He is also excited with his lineup. He feels Bhoot Police and Adipurush need to release on the big screen as they are large screen family entertainers. "I want both films to be 3D, Adipurush definitely will be. In Adipurush, I play Raavan and it’s just so exciting.” Khan added.

Also Read: WATCH: Taimur yells 'No Photo' while strolling in Dharamshala with Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika & Arjun

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :PTI

Share your comment ×