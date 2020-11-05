Saif Ali Khan says Ibrahim is 'prepared' for his acting debut: I’d like all my kids to be in this profession

In a latest interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed that all his kids would be interested in acting as it runs in the family. Read on to know more.

and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and looks like her younger brother is all set to follow in the family's footsteps. In fact, Saif even confirmed this development in a latest chat with SpotboyE. Speaking to the portal, Saif revealed that Ibrahim is 'prepared' to make a career in acting.

Saif also revealed that acting saved him from 'self destruction' when he was just starting out. He said, "Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me job satisfaction. Also, the enjoyment it has given me is more than I could ask for."

Elaborating on Ibrahim's interests, the actor added, "He should (join Bollywood), he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do."

He added, however, that he may or may not launch him. "I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara), have been interested in the latter anyway," Saif told the portal.

When asked what advice he would give his son, Saif added, "It’s a different universe now, with different benchmarks. I would tell him to be well prepared and choose his films carefully." The actor is currently shooting in Dalhousie for his upcoming film Bhoot Police and is also expecting his second child with Kareena Kapoor Khan after Taimur.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan roots for her '#1 Dad' Saif Ali Khan by sharing the poster of Bhoot Police as it goes on floors

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :SpotBoyE

Share your comment ×