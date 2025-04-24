Saif Ali Khan says ‘It wasn’t my time to go’ as he talks about stabbing incident: ‘Maybe I’m meant to…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

The year didn’t start on a very happy note for Saif Ali Khan and his family. In a robbery attempt at his Bandra home on January 16, 2025, the actor had a grave encounter with the intruder, which left him injured. In a recent interview, the actor stated that it wasn’t his time to go, and maybe he’s meant to do a few more good films. Read on!

Advertisement

After being attacked multiple times at his home, the bleeding actor was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries. He then spent a couple of days recovering from the injuries and returned home on January 21, 2025. Now, in an interview with ETimes, the Omkara actor reacted to the tragic incident.

He told the publication, “It wasn’t my time to go. Maybe I’m meant to do a few more good films, have some more nice times with family and friends. Do some more charity!” The Hum Tum star also spoke about the heightened security post the traumatic incident. Sharing the takeaway, he expressed that one must lock doors and be careful.

Counting his blessings, Khan stated that while he is grateful, they must understand the importance of being safe and should be careful. The ideal thing would be to lock things, block access points, and smarten up security. Despite being one of the most loved actors with scores of fans, the Dil Chahta Hai star doesn’t roam around with security.

Advertisement

But after the incident, he is forced to do that. Speaking his mind, the superstar stated that it’s a sad situation for him because he never believed in security. Moreover, he hates to have people around him. But now it needs to be there, for a while at least. “Just make sure you’re damn good. Work hard and hopefully the world will appreciate it,” the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan is busy promoting his upcoming heist action thriller film, Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins. The Netflix movie is all set to release on April 25, 2025.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Plot thickens as 19 fingerprints mismatch out of 20 samples collected from crime scene; REPORT