Saif Ali Khan says Kareena Kapoor Khan and he are old souls; Reveals why they head to Switzerland often

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are often seen travelling to Gstaad in Switzerland with Taimur Ali Khan. In a recent interview, the Jawaani Jaaneman star revealed the reason behind it.

Among the most good looking and talented couples in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s name shines right at the top. The duo isn’t just always looking perfect when they step out but the way they maintain a work-life balance is commendable. Often Kareena and Saif are seen heading on vacation to Gstaad in Switzerland and even on New Year’s the two along with Taimur Ali Khan jetted off to the winter wonderland. Often fans wonder how Saif and Bebo make time for vacations.

In a recent chat with Times Of India, Saif revealed the reason behind them heading to Switzerland so often. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor mentioned that he is extremely lucky to have Kareena in his life as she likes to make friends outside the movie business too. Saif said that Kareena and he like to chill and spend time together rather than heading out to more happening places. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor called Kareena and himself ‘old souls’ as they travel to Gstaad alot. He mentioned that their friends tell them Switzerland is full of old people but Saif mentioned that Kareena and he like to spend time like that.

Highlighting that Kareena and he are not obsessed with their work, Saif said, “I am very lucky to have her in my life because she also encourages friendships and relationships away from this business. Whether it is cooking, hanging out with friends at home, renting a cottage in whichever country or doing simple things together — it is about valuing the quality time we spend together. We have our similarities and differences, but this is one huge thing we have in common. We work here, we love and respect it, but it is not an obsession.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif is gearing up for the release of Jawaani Jaaneman starring , Alaya F and him in the lead role. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is the story of a guy who is living his life to the fullest and suddenly bumps into his daughter who is pregnant with her boyfriend’s baby. The film’s trailer was loved and the songs Gallan Kardi and Ole Ole 2.0 are trending chartbusters. Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

