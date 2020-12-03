Saif Ali Khan shares why it's funny to see Sara Ali Khan on screen; Reveals if he's seen Coolie No 1 trailer

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are among the most adored father-daughter duos. In a recent chat, Saif spoke up about Sara's upcoming film, Coolie No 1 and revealed why it is 'funny' for him to see her in films.

Sara Ali Khan is all set to appear with in Coolie No 1 and the trailer of the film left fans excited. But, has dad also seen the trailer? Well, the handsome Tanhaji star revealed the same in a chat with a national daily and also shared what he feels when he sees his daughter Sara on the screen. Among the father-daughter duos in Bollywood, Sara and Saif always manage to make heads turn when they step out together. When Sara shares photos with her dad, fans cannot stop gushing over the two.

Now, in a chat with Mumbai Mirror, Saif spoke about Sara's stint in Coolie No 1 and also shared that as a father for him, it is 'funny' to see his daughter on the big screen. Saif said that Sara did show him a few songs from the upcoming film with Varun and that he thought she looked like she was having fun. Further, he explained that he still thinks of her as his 'little girl' who has now grown up and mentioned that's the reason why it's funny to see her in films.

Talking about seeing the Coolie No 1 trailer, Saif said that he has not yet seen it. Saif said, "No, I haven't, but she showed me some of the songs and it was evident she was having fun. It's funny seeing Sara on screen because, for me, she’s still a little girl, but of course, she's all grown up now."

It's funny seeing Sara on screen because, for me, she’s still a little girl, but of course, she's all grown up now. Saif Ali Khan

Meanwhile, the actor is currently in Palampur with and as they shoot Bhoot Police. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and is helmed by Pawan Kripalani. It is produced by Fox Star Studios and is a horror-comedy. Besides this, Saif also has Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas where he will be seen playing Ravana. He also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji that may release soon.

Also Read|Saif Ali Khan talks about Sara Ali Khan and how if he’s hurt with her, Taimur can’t make him feel better

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×