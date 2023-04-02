Saif Ali Khan, Shoojit Sircar, Prasoon Joshi and others arrive for Pradeep Sarkar's prayer meet

Today, a prayer meet was held in Pradeep Sarkar's memory in Mumbai and several celebs were seen arriving for the same.

Written by Sneha Hiro   |  Updated on Apr 02, 2023   |  03:42 PM IST  |  4.4K
Celebs arrive for Pradeep Sarkar's prayer meet
Picture courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Ace filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who was known for his films like Parineeta, Mardaani and Helicopter Eela, passed away on March 24. Reportedly, the 68-year-old director was on dialysis and he was admitted to a hospital. The news of his demise was shared by Hansal Mehta on Twitter. Soon after the news broke, several celebs were seen mourning his loss. Celebs like Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji and others were also seen attending the last rites of the director. Today, a prayer meet was held in his memory in Mumbai and celebs were seen arriving for the same.

Celebs attend Pradeep Sarkar's prayer meet

A while ago, Saif Ali Khan was seen arriving for Pradeep Sarkar's prayer meet in the city. Other celebs like Prasoon Joshi, Drashti Dhami, Shoojit Sircar and others were also spotted at the venue. Have a look:

PIcture courtesy: Viral Bhayani

PIcture courtesy: Viral Bhayani

PIcture courtesy: Viral Bhayani

PIcture courtesy: Viral Bhayani

PIcture courtesy: Viral Bhayani

PIcture courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Earlier, Rani Mukerji, who worked with him in Mardaani, expressed grief over his demise. She said, "I'm very shocked by the news of Dada's passing away. I, in fact, spoke to him just the other day when I had gone to Amritsar, to the Golden Temple where he had called me telling me about my film so we had a long chat, he was insisting to do a facetime call but that day the network was not good so I was unable to video call with him. We were planning to meet this week when I got back but it is just so unexpected. His wife (Panchali boudi) called me at 4 am when this happened, it is really sad and shocking that dada has passed away like this."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tahir Raj Bhasin mourns loss of Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar: I will remember him with eternal gratitude

About The Author
Sneha Hiro
Sneha Hiro
Journalist

Sneha Hiro has been a Bollywood junkie and her keen interest in celebrities ended up transpiring into a professional ...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!