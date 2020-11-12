Saif Ali Khan on shooting in COVID 19 pandemic: Actors deserve credit for working in the dangerous environment
Saif Ali Khan is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. In the last few years, the actor has given some commendable performances. From the path-breaking Sacred Games to films like Omkara, Love Aaj Kal, Hum Tum, etc. the actor has pulled off his each role brilliantly. Presently, the actor has his hands full with projects. Saif will next be seen in the upcoming film Bhoot Police and he is currently in Dalhousie shooting the same. Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam have also joined him.
Saif, who is known to speak his heart out, recently opened up about working in pandemic and said that actors “deserve credit” for working during the COVID 19. He asserted that keeping in mind the risks of the pandemic, it’s almost like "working at a hospital."
In an interview with The Quint, he said, “You know, actors can’t wear masks and the film set is a very dangerous environment at this time. But most people I have worked with have made really big efforts. People are trying their best, but it’s still dangerous. These are tricky times and I feel actors definitely deserve credit for this.”
He added, “During the lockdown we quietly sat at home for six months, wasted our lives and lost our time. But now when the government is saying go out and work to support the economy, we are in the frontline again. It’s a high-risk profession, almost like working at a hospital.”
On a related note, directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police marks Saif and Arjun’s first collaboration. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh announced the film back in September. He tweeted, “IT'S OFFICIAL... #SaifAliKhan and #ArjunKapoor in horror-comedy #BhootPolice... The duo will share screen space for the first time... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri... Filming begins 2020-end.”
Read Also: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan to celebrate Diwali in Dharamshala: We plan to keep it very quiet
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
What about all those people who had to travel home when the pandemic broke out? at least you're protected you pompous git!
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
If sitting at home is wasting your life I pity your family who had to endure you and your petty boredom.
Anonymous 56 minutes ago
Give me a break. All the people sonu soon helped deserve more than credit. They deserve our humblest apology for being treated so badly. Entitled people like yourself with covid protection measures in place and who choose to work to maintain a lifestyle (and who are not saving lives unlike doctors) should not dare to compare themselves to others who have truly sacrificed. Pls print PV.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
He is not doing any favours on any one .