Saif Ali Khan on shooting in COVID 19 pandemic: Actors deserve credit for working in the dangerous environment

is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. In the last few years, the actor has given some commendable performances. From the path-breaking Sacred Games to films like Omkara, Love Aaj Kal, Hum Tum, etc. the actor has pulled off his each role brilliantly. Presently, the actor has his hands full with projects. Saif will next be seen in the upcoming film Bhoot Police and he is currently in Dalhousie shooting the same. , Jacqueline Fernandez and have also joined him.

Saif, who is known to speak his heart out, recently opened up about working in pandemic and said that actors “deserve credit” for working during the COVID 19. He asserted that keeping in mind the risks of the pandemic, it’s almost like "working at a hospital."

In an interview with The Quint, he said, “You know, actors can’t wear masks and the film set is a very dangerous environment at this time. But most people I have worked with have made really big efforts. People are trying their best, but it’s still dangerous. These are tricky times and I feel actors definitely deserve credit for this.”

He added, “During the lockdown we quietly sat at home for six months, wasted our lives and lost our time. But now when the government is saying go out and work to support the economy, we are in the frontline again. It’s a high-risk profession, almost like working at a hospital.”

On a related note, directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police marks Saif and Arjun’s first collaboration. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh announced the film back in September. He tweeted, “IT'S OFFICIAL... #SaifAliKhan and #ArjunKapoor in horror-comedy #BhootPolice... The duo will share screen space for the first time... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri... Filming begins 2020-end.”

