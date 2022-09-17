Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan channel their inner royals in ethnic attires and get clicked in the city; PHOTOS

Saif Ali Khan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha these days. This film also stars Hrithik Roshan in a pivotal role. Both the stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Paparazzi never miss a chance to snap the Bhoot Police star whenever he steps out of his house. Today, Saif was snapped in the city this morning and he was accompanied by his gorgeous sister Soha Ali Khan.

In the pictures, we can see the brother and sister duo looking stunning in traditional attires. Soha wore a pink coloured kurta which she paired with a golden pyjama and completed her look with embroidered jooti. The actress left her hair open and flaunted her pretty smile. Saif Ali Khan on the other hand wore an all-white attire. He wore a white coloured kurta pyjama and completed his look with brown shoes and black sunglasses.