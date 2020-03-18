Saif Ali Khan on son Ibrahim Ali calling him an ‘old man’: Not going to be looking like an old man for a while

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In an interview, Saif Ali Khan reacted to Ibrahim Ali Khan calling him an ‘old man’; Read on

was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman wherein his role was a spin on the image of a stereotypical father, and talking about fatherhood, recently, Saif’s son- had posted a photo with his father on social media wherein he tagged Saif as an ‘old man’. In the photo, while Saif and Ibrahim are looking dapper in formals, alongside the photo, Ibrahim wrote, “just me and the old man…” Now while some fans understood the fact that ‘old man’ is actually a phrase for father, others took offence for calling Saif Ali Khan as an old man and instead misconstrued Ibrahim’s caption as they thought that he was referring to him as a ‘buddha’, and when Saif was asked about it, the actor said that yes, it was quite funny.

“Being older doesn’t bother me and the fact is that I am Ibrahim’s old man. But I’m keen to be fit and look my best. I’m not going to be looking like an old man for a while but I understand the irony of it all,” shared Saif. After daughter Sara Ali Khan’s debut, people often wonder if Ibrahim will follow his sisters footsteps and become an actor or he would pursue cricket or anything else and when Saif was asked about it, he said that it’s an option and films are certainly a viable career option for him. “He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job,” shared Saif.

Now, post the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli opposite Rani Mukerji and as per latest reports, the team of Bunty Aur Babli 2 has wrapped up its Abu Dhabi schedule. Now although Saif Ali Khan is not on Instagram but recently, wifey kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on social media and thanks to Bebo, she treated all of Saif’s fans with a candid photo of the actor strumming the guitar, and on Holi, Saif won hearts when he besides, posing for the paparazzi, asked the paps whether or not they are playing Holi, and also posed for photos with fans.

Check out the post of Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan here:

