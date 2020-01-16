Saif Ali Khan starrer Go Goa Gone 2 gets Varun Sharma on board; To play a key role in the movie

A day after the makers announced the sequel to Saif Ali Khan’s Go Goa Gone, it is reported that Varun Sharma has also been roped in for the movie.

Remember when collaborated with Vir Das and Kunal Kemmu for 2013 release Go Goa Gone? The zombie comedy got decent reviews from the audience back then and had left the audience with an open-end suggesting a sequel. After seven years, Go Goa Gone is back to the headlines as the makers have confirmed the much awaited sequel and also released the first look poster of the movie. The media reports suggested that Go Goa Gone 2 will Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

While the fans can’t keep gushing about this sequel, here is another interesting update about Go Goa Gone 2. As per a recent buzz, Varun Sharma has been roped in for the movie and will be seen playing a pivotal role. To note, Varun has won our hearts with his performance in movies like Fukrey franchise, Dilwale, Chhichhore, Arjun Patiala etc. The actor is known for his impeccable coming timing and sense of humour on the big screen. Although not much details have been revealed about Varun’s character, he will surely add some sparks to Go Goa Gone 2.

Interestingly, Saif too had expressed his excitement about this much awaited sequel and also spilled beans about it. "We are doing Go Go Gone 2. It’s an exciting idea and I’ve really liked it. I will return as Boris in the sequel. But this time, I'll be on a different mission. Raj and DK have found an interesting premise for the second instalment, which is in sync with the first part. They are currently writing the script. The other characters played by Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das will also be a part of it,” he was quoted saying.

Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Go Goa Gone 2 is likely to hit the floors in September this year and will hit the screens in March 2021.

