Saif Ali Khan surrounded by kiddos Jeh, Taimur, Ibrahim & Sara Ali Khan make for the perfect family album pic.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh's first birthday turned out to be a super special occasion as all the family members came together to celebrate. This meant Saif Ali Khan's all four kids reuniting to mark the special day. His eldest Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a series of photos.

From all the photos, one picture that will surely make the cut to the family album includes Saif being surrounded with his kiddos Jeh, Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim. In the photo, Sara can be seen holding a crying Jeh while Taimur enjoys the view from Ibrahim's shoulders as Saif stands in the center. Another photo shows Saif, Sara and Ibrahim goofing around with baby Jeh.

Sharing the photos, which will immediately put a smile on your face, Sara wrote, "Happiest First Birthday Baby J."

Take a look at the photos below:

On Jeh's first birthday, the toddler was swamped with wishes on social media as family members shared adorable videos and photos on Instagram.

Kareena also shared some adorable photos of her second son Jeh. Sharing a picture of Taimur and Jeh crawling on the floor, Kareena wrote, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere.. Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life #MeraBeta #MyTiger #ToEternityAndBeyond."

