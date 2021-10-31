Saif Ali Khan & Taimur Ali Khan have an adventurous boys day out in Jaisalmer; PICS inside

The Chote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and his Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan are on a vacation in Rajasthan. Social media is on fire with the pictures of the royal family vacationing. Bebo has been taking to her social media every now and then to post pictures of her and her son chilling. Today, she gave us all a glimpse of how Taimur Ali Khan was chilling by the pool and now another set of pictures have surfaced on the internet that has Tim indulging in adventurous activities with daddy Saif.

In the pictures that have gone viral, we can see Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan having a good time. The first picture can see Saif bending down towards his son Tim who is standing with folded hands as if he is saying ‘namaste’ to someone there. In the next picture, we can see a man with a rifle trying to shoot while Saif and Tim look at him. The third picture has Taimur looking at the man whereas Saif standing with his hands on Taimur’s shoulder. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor can be seen in black attire whereas, Taimur can be seen wearing a white full sleeves tee over grey shorts.

Take a look:

Just a few days ago, Kareena had shared an adorable picture of her eight-month-old son Jeh attempting yoga. She captioned the photo, "Downward Dog Yoga runs in the family you see #8 months Pike position #Mera Beta." Jeh's aunts Karisma Kapoor and Saba Pataudi were mighty impressed as they dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

