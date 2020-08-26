Saif Ali Khan on Taimur Ali Khan, paparazzi & why he’s asked Tim to be polite towards them & make no big deal

During an episode of No Filter Neha, Saif Ali Khan got talking about Taimur Ali Khan and paparazzi. Read on!

and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is a social media star, and whenever he steps out of his house, his photos and videos go viral in no time. From his airport clicks to vacation pictures and paparazzi photos, Tim Tim, as he is fondly called, is a star. Now while Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to welcome their second child sometime in March-April next year, Saif, in an interview, got talking about Taimur Ali Khan and the paparazzi attention

Talking about being papped, Saif Ali Khan said that Taimur has never enjoyed getting photographed. “I think he’s realised that there will be cameras in certain places. He has never enjoyed being photographed particularly, even by us at home. But he understands,I mean, he smiles and waves and he likes camera flashes but it’s just something he’s always seen so he doesn’t think about it.” Moving on, Saif Ali Khan said that what is sad that the paparazzi chases him to the school and it gets the parents tensed. “I mean, it makes me a little tense, he gets that vibe and then when they would chase him to school, you worry, I mean, there’s too much attention sometimes. It’s sad, you know, people don’t let you be like a normal kid in Bombay. This star kid is a tag that just falls on you, whether you like it or not and in fact, the answer is you don’t want it but what can you do,” shared Saif.

Furthermore, Saif Ali Khan said that the paparazzi cannot be blamed because they are simply doing their job and so the actor says even though he wants to keep his child away from the cameras, however, since he knows that the paps are simply going out doing their job, he doesn’t want to stop them from getting their rozi-roti. “So, they are serving a purpose, someone says don’t stop them, they’re doing their job, they are also getting paid, you know it’s a lockdown situation so in India, there’s that complicated thing and an American would be like – hey, can you please not stalk my house. But here I’m like I understand you’re getting paid and I don’t want to stop you getting rozi-roti. So, it’s like that, you don’t know how to react. I think when you resist it, it becomes a situation, when you hide from them, or run around with your hat pulled low, but if you just give them that picture, just give a smile and just move on. So, the important thing is to tell Taimur – you must be polite and it’s no big deal and I think he’s learnt that,” shared Saif.

ALSO READ: Will you pick up a copy of Saif Ali Khan's autobiography when it releases? COMMENT

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×