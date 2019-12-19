Saif Ali Khan on Taimur Ali Khan's third birthday celebration: He’ll spend time at Randhir Kapoor’s place

As Taimur Ali Khan is turning three on December 20, daddy Saif Ali Khan spilled beans on the little prince’s birthday celebration.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest kids in Bollywood and has been ruling a million of hearts ever since he was born. There is no denial to the fact that Taimur enjoys a massive fan following and his endearing pictures gives the internet a collective meltdown. The Pataudi prince is once again making the headlines as he is all set to turn three tomorrow. Needless to say, Taimur will be inundated with best wishes from across the world.

Interestingly, there have been speculations that Kareena and Saif will be hosting a grand party to celebrate their little prince’s birthday. In fact, the media reports also suggested that the birthday boy had demanded two birthday cakes for his special day. However, contrary to the reports, Taimur’s birthday celebration will be a private affair and will be having only one birthday cake. According to a report published in IWMBuzz, the little munchkin will be spending some quality time at his grandfather Randhir Kapoor’s place.

“There will be a small cake and a Christmas party at his granddad (Randhir Kapoor)’s house,” Saif was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, the power couple has also organised a pre-birthday bash for their son today. The party has been graced by celebs like and his son Yash, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi, Karisma Kapoor who came along with mother Babita and daughter Samiera, Ritesh Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza and their sons Riaan and Rahyl, etc.

