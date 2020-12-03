Saif Ali Khan on Taimur being trolled for pottery pics: It can get frustrating being penned in small apartment

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been breaking the internet by her beautiful posts on Instagram from her vacation in Dharamshala. However, her pics from pottery classes with Taimur Ali Khan invited trolls. Here’s what Saif Ali Khan has to say about it.

has been enjoying a quality time while shooting for his upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police in Dharamshala. And adding on to his happy moments, he was joined by his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. The Pataudi family had a great time while vacationing in the hills and it was evident by Kareena’s Instagram posts. While Bebo shared beautiful pics from the vacation, one of the pics with son Taimur from their pottery session grabbed a lot of attention.

In the pic, Kareena was seen giving pottery lessons to the little munchkin in Dharamshala which apparently became the new targets of trolls. However, daddy Saif seems to be unfazed by the trolls. Instead, he is of the opinion that while getting stuck in a small apartment in the big city can be quite frustrating, he appreciates that he gets a chance to enjoy such places and activities because of his job. “I’m lucky I have an amazing job that brings me to places like these. Not everyone is as lucky, and it can get frustrating being penned in a small apartment in the big city. Knowing that the negativity comes from there, I can be forgiving,” Saif told Mumbai Mirror.

As of now, Saif and Kareena are gearing up to welcome their second child. The Jab We Met star will be delivering the baby in March 2021 and she is enjoying her pregnancy period as of now. Talking about the work front, Kareena had recently wrapped the shooting of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and will next work on ’s Takht.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

