Saif Ali Khan talks about making ‘interesting choices’ as an actor instead of ‘chasing money & stardom’

Saif Ali Khan spoke candidly about not being afraid to portray darker roles on screen throughout his career and learning to make interesting choices as an actor.

is one of the few A-listers who has risked his image quite often on-screen in exchange for meaty characters. He played a conniving manipulative man in ‘Ek Haseena Tha’ and a version of Tiago as Langda Tyagi in ‘Omkara’. Saif has had a gamut of roles from a simple lover boy in romantic comedies to none other than Lankesh in the upcoming ‘Adipurush’. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Saif spoke about leaning towards the negative characters and not beholding his roles to the image of a superstar. He spoke about not ‘chasing money and stardom’ beyond a point and just eyeing for great parts.

“You have to not be scared and you have to not be vain. You have to be really connected. Either that can come from a state of complete security or just that you have nothing to lose. It might have been a combination of both for me. I don’t know when it happened but at some point, I realised that if this career is not going to work out, let it not work out. I made interesting choices, let me be a good actor and learn,” said Saif who further extended his views about having a doubt regarding his career in films “after a couple of failures.”

Saif spoke about taking the left turn from wanting to chase the image of a star and saying to himself, “Listen, things aren’t really working, so let me just enjoy it, rather than chasing money and stardom by doing Love Aaj Kal 2 or whatever. Let me do Kaalakaandi and some fun things, and reinvent.” Saif currently has three films lined up including Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police, and Adipurush.

