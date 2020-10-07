Saif Ali Khan talks about Sara Ali Khan and how if he’s hurt with her, Taimur can’t make him feel better

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-starring Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second child and before Saif becomes a quad father, Saif got talking about his kids- , Sara Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Although Saif spends maximum time with Tim Tim, he is equally attached to Sara and Ibrahim. Ahead of welcoming his fourth child, in an interview, Saif Ali Khan said that he is always there for his children.

Furthermore, while Saif Ali Khan admitted that even though he spends more time with Taimur, he is constantly connected with his elder son and daughter. “It’s true that I spend a lot of time with Taimur. But I am constantly connected with my elder son Ibrahim and my daughter Sara. All my three children have different places in my heart,” shared Saif. Also, Saif explained how each child holds special place in his heart and explaining the same, he said that if he is hurt with Sara, Taimur can’t make him feel better. “If I am hurt with Sara about something, Taimur can’t make me feel better about it. Every time you have a child you divide your heart. And they are all different in age,” shared Saif.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-starring Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. As of now, Saif, Bebo and Taimur are vacationing at the Pataudi Palace and soon, Bebo will join in Delhi for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha.

