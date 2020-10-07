  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Saif Ali Khan talks about Sara Ali Khan and how if he’s hurt with her, Taimur can’t make him feel better

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-starring Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
10340 reads Mumbai
Amid drug row, Saif Ali Khan talks about his love for Sara Ali KhanSaif Ali Khan talks about Sara Ali Khan and how if he’s hurt with her, Taimur can’t make him feel better
  • 6
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second child and before Saif becomes a quad father, Saif got talking about his kids- Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Although Saif spends maximum time with Tim Tim, he is equally attached to Sara and Ibrahim. Ahead of welcoming his fourth child, in an interview, Saif Ali Khan said that he is always there for his children. 

Furthermore, while Saif Ali Khan admitted that even though he spends more time with Taimur, he is constantly connected with his elder son and daughter. “It’s true that I spend a lot of time with Taimur. But I am constantly connected with my elder son Ibrahim and my daughter Sara. All my three children have different places in my heart,” shared Saif. Also, Saif explained how each child holds special place in his heart and explaining the same, he said that if he is hurt with Sara, Taimur can’t make him feel better. “If I am hurt with Sara about something, Taimur can’t make me feel better about it. Every time you have a child you divide your heart. And they are all different in age,” shared Saif. 

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-starring Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. As of now, Saif, Bebo and Taimur are vacationing at the Pataudi Palace and soon, Bebo will join Aamir Khan in Delhi for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha. 

ALSO READ: Did you know Taimur Ali Khan is learning Spanish? Happy Kareena Kapoor Khan shares photos with his teacher

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

You may like these
Saif Ali Khan gets the sweetest 50th birthday cake surprise from Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Taimur
Ibrahim Ali Khan REACTS to Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy news
Kareena Kapoor Khan drops Sara Ali Khan’s cute childhood pic with Saif & wishes her a 'pizzalicious' birthday
Dil Bechara: Sara Ali Khan recalls 'last thing' Sushant Singh Rajput & Saif Ali Khan have in common; See Pics
When Sara Ali Khan said between Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, she is closer to her mother
Sara Ali Khan writes an appreciation post for ‘Abba’ Saif Ali Khan; Calls him personification of Mickey Mouse
Anonymous 12 minutes ago

You act so intelligent, well read and western. How u married a empty headed bimbo who is her own favourite. Taimur comes after her.

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

Shame. Sara is a druggie not long before Ebrahim follows.

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Useless absent father doing damage control nautanki

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Interview kab diya

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

What a strange family . except Sharmila no one seems connected to each other . Sara is in deep trouble where is her pushy strict controlling mum who is always chaperoning her .

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Actions speak louder than words.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement