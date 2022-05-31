Saif Ali Khan talks about staying relevant in films after 30 years; Credits Sharmila Tagore for his good looks

Saif Ali Khan is regarded as one of the most talented actors in the film industry. He made his acting debut in Yash Chopra's drama Parampara (1993) and ever since he has been a part of many movies such as Dil Chahta Hai, Love Aaj Kal, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, Race, Omkara, Cocktail, Go Goa Gone, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and many more. Saif has now completed three decades in the industry and recently, he talked about being relevant even after 30 years.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Saif said that nothing about his career was planned and he has managed to stay relevant majorly because of his approach. He added that he is not hung up on the past or is rigid about the way he thinks about things. "Maybe it’s also the people around me – my family and friends," Saif said.

He added: “It’s not something I have thought about – maybe that helps as well – just to do it, rather than think it." Saif said that he treats his job with a lot of excitement and newness. He also said that he is excited to be in the industry and loves doing it. "I’m more excited about tomorrow than ever! I think that helps. Somewhere, you have got to be excited about what you’re doing,” said the actor.

Further, he also credited his mother-actress Sharmila Tagore's 'young genes' for his good looks and said that it is a cross between that and a healthy outlook on life. "It starts with the thinking and then you are lucky that people treat you as relevant," said Saif.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be seen in Vikram Vedha, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in the lead. It is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film. Next, he also has Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, which is slated to hit the cinemas on January 12, 2023.

