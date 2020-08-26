  1. Home
Saif Ali Khan thinks Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'Mrs Gram', reveals if he will ever consider joining social media

On a recent chat show with Neha Dhupia, Saif Ali Khan opened up on why he prefers to stay away from social media and who would he block if he ever used social media.
Saif Ali Khan may not be on social media but the actor surely knows how to stir up a storm on Twitter. In the past few months, the actor has made plenty noise on Instagram and Twitter for multiple reasons. From announcing that he and Kareena Kapoor are expecting their second child to his autobiography, the Nawab sure got many tweeting. On a recent chat show with Neha Dhupia, #NoFilterNeha season 5, Saif opened up why he prefers to stay away from social media. 

Addressing hate comments and trolls, Saif said, "I was never really on social media. I asked my wife once, "I said what’s the big thing?" She said, "It's nice to know what’s going on in the world, to see what people are doing." So, I did it but then I thought there was a bit of negativity and it was just upsetting me and I thought, why do I want to read this and why is it even important. It can become important in your life, what people are saying to you."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He added, "So, I am really happy with how we’re doing, I’m hesitating to say, reasonably well paid and having a happy life, everything’s good. I mean, it really fills me with anger and negativity when I read some really random crap as a response and that’s fair enough, I mean people ought to do what they want. But you know like, I wouldn’t have dinner with like a bunch of nuts off the street so why am I getting involved in my head with them also, is what my thinking is." However, he thinks that Kareena is the perfect 'Mrs Gram'. 

When asked who would he block, if he was on Instagram, Saif said, "I’ve looked at a lot of actors’ Instagram things, I must say, I don’t know. I haven’t found a very interesting one because they’re usually like working out or outsights of workout or then eating a bagel somewhere and I’m like okay FAB! I’ve been blocking left right and centre, I’ve blocked so many people. I block on WhatsApp also. A lot of people, I think, a lot of people."

