Saif Ali Khan, a voracious reader, to now turn author with his new passion project of 2020

The year 2020 seems to be turning out better than expected for Saif Ali Khan as the actor has decided to pen down his autobiography. Read more details below.
If you have seen a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's home on social media, the one striking feature has been books, books and a whole lot of books. Saif is well known to be a voracious reader and the mini library at home has always featured in Instagram snaps shared by Kareena. Now, the actor is gearing up for his new passion project and is excited about the same. Apart from loving his daily reads, Saif has revealed that he will soon be turning into an author. 

According to a report in ETimes, Saif has decided to pen down his autobiography which will revolve around his family, home, career in the movies, success, failures, and his influences and inspirations. Looks like the actor has already started channeled his inner wordsmith and began work as the book is set to be published next year. 

Speaking about the same, Saif told the portal, "So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don’t record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course!”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Even though 2020 may not be the best year so far, looks like the Nawab of Pataudi and his family do have a whole lot to celebrate considering Saif and Kareena recently announced that they are expecting their second child.

