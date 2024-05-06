Saif Ali Khan was not stopped by Amrita Singh from shooting Pehla Nasha premiere scene, clarifies Deepak Tijori

Recently Deepak Tijori made it to the headlines after his statement about Amrita Singh involving Saif Ali Khan went viral in no time. In an interview, he revealed that he wanted help from his star friends Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and more for cameos in his film Pehla Nasha. But he was shocked when the Salaam Namaste star’s then-wife Amrita stopped him from going.

Now in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Deepak revealed that his statement was misconstrued. He also expressed his disappointment as his statement was wrongly presented.

Deepak Tijori narrates the actual story of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan

Talking about his statement against Amrita Singh, Deepak Tijori clarified that his statement was misconstrued. When he was asked how he managed to get so many actors for the premiere scene in Pehla Nasha, he replied that they were all friends and that they supported each other.

Narrating the story, Deepak quipped, "When Saif Ali Khan was getting ready, Amrita Singh asked him where he was going. To which he said, 'I am going to shoot for the premiere scene in Deepak's film'. At this, Amrita replied, 'Kya baat hai. Your generation of actors is different. We never supported one another in such a manner. Aap logon ki dosti ko manna padega.'"

Deepak further clarified that he never said that Amrita stopped Saif from going to the premiere. He added that the actress was only amazed to see the bond between Saif and other actors as they did not help each other in her time. Further, Deepak called Amrita a sweetheart and a wonderful woman. “She has always been supportive of everybody as an actor. I have not worked with her. However, for us, her debut film Betaab (1983) was the ultimate film. I must have seen it a hundred times,” Deepak added.

About Pehla Nasha

Pehla Nasha not only marked the first film of Deepak Tijori as a lead actor but also marked the directorial debut of Ashutosh Gowariker. Along with Deepak Tijori, the film also had Pooja Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, and Paresh Rawal among others in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Rahul Roy made guest appearances in the film.

