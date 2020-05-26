Saif Ali Khan wins the coolest dad award as he sports a red bandana in THIS click with Sara, Ibrahim & Taimur

Saif Ali Khan makes for a super cool dad in a red bandana in this throwback picture with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

shares a great bond with his kids. Be it his eldest daughter Sara Ali Khan or his baby boy Taimur, Saif is a doting dad for his three children. Besides being an affectionate father, Saif Ali Khan also bags the coolest dad award, and his Koffee With Karan episode wherein he featured along with daughter Sara Ali Khan is proof of the same. The 49-year-old has Taimur with Kareena Kapoor Khan, however, he never skips his father duties for Sara Ali Khan and , whom he has with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

Saif catches up with Sara and Ibrahim every now and then and makes sure he celebrates each festival with them. Be it Rakshabandhan or Christmas, Saif Ali Khan, Sara, Ibrahim, and Taimur are always found enjoying together. While fans are always quick to notice Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's style statements, they probably don't know that the kids get it from their father and this throwback picture is proof.

Check Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan photo below:

Sporting a red bandana, Saif Ali Khan surely gives the others a run for their money. The actor is seen flaunting his full-grown beard and is acing the cool and casual look. Meanwhile, Ibrahim looks super smart in black tee and frames, Taimur is a bundle of joy in an orange t-shirt and Sara Ali Khan looks elegant in white kurta posing with the three Pataudi prides. On the work front, Saif was last seen in the 2020 film Jawaani Jaaneman and his quirkiness in the film gives us a glimpse of his real life.

Also Read | Talaash: Not Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir, the movie was first offered to Saif Ali Khan and someone else

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×