Saif Ali Khan on working with Prabhas in ‘Adipurush’: He is thoroughly a gentleman

Saif Ali Khan has been in the headlines ever since he has been roped in for Om Raut’s directorial ‘Adipurush’. The film also features Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Needless to say, his fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the trio on big screens. Now, in a recent interview, Saif spoke about his upcoming movie and his experience working with Prabhas.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Saif said, “Well, it's completely insane what is going to happen. I mean, first of all, it is quite surreal to be a part of such a great film and play the antagonist Ravana in the Ramayana. Secondly, it is great working with Prabhas. It's just mental working with him, I keep looking at him and he looks like Bahubali and he looks different while playing Ram. It's quite overwhelming working with him. He is also a very fun person and we have quite a big laugh while doing various violent and action sequences. So, that's always a big strength and he is thoroughly a gentleman and a very nice person."

He added, "The fact is you're doing some really famous scenes which have been already watched by millions and are even very famous in Indian literature. So, I must say to actually get the chance to enact those scenes is very surreal. We've worked really hard on the look and the kind of visuals that the director has come up with is one of a kind. There are some scenes in the film which are never seen before on our screens. It is just a real honour to be a part of such a great project. I think the audience will love the film."

He further said that he thinks this movie is going to be a really different one and he is sure about it. Saif said that he is really pleased to be a part of it and that too getting to play the great character of Ravana.

Interestingly, Adipurush with mark Saif’s second collaboration with Om after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and he is all praises for the filmmaker.