Saif Ali Khan on working with Sara Ali Khan: Script has to be special, both of us would like to avoid gimmicks

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Saif Ali Khan has had a great start to 2020 with back to back hits with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman. In a recent interview, Saif revealed he would work with Sara Ali Khan, only if the script was special.

For , 2020 began with a bang as his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior managed to become the biggest blockbuster of the year. Saif’s negative role of Uday Bhan Singh won him praises and fans showered him with love. While Saif has worked in the past with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan in films like Tashan, Kurbaan, he hasn’t yet shared screen with daughter Sara Ali Khan. Though the daddy-daughter duo were seen together on Koffee With Karan 6, fans want to see them together in a film.

In a recent interview, Saif spoke about the possibility of working with Sara in a film and mentioned that he will do a film only when the script is extremely special. Saif said that he has always maintained that family and career are separate and he would like to keep it that way in the future too. The Jawaani Jaaneman star mentioned that both Sara and he would like to avoid any gimmicks of bringing them together for the sake of it and would work together if the script is good.

(Also Read: VIDEO: Sara Ali Khan makes a humble request to the paparazzi at the airport; Here's what she asks for)

Saif said, “I would love to but it will have to be a very special script. I think both of us would like to avoid gimmicks. I am sure that given the right director and script, it can be great. I always make a very clear distinction between my family and career. They are both separate. I never think that I should work with my wife (Kareena Kapoor Khan) or my mother (Sharmila Tagore). In the future as well, I would like to maintain that.”

Meanwhile, Saif recently returned from Abu Dhabi after shooting for Bunty Aur Babli with Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film is a sequel to Abhishek Bachchan and Rani starrer. It is being produced by Yash Raj Films and has been shot in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai. It will release on June 26, 2020.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More