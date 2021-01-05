Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush look details revealed; Actor's height to be enhanced for film?

Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas starrer Adipurush will highlight the triumph of good over evil; it will focus on the Lord Ram-Ravana conflict.

Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is all set to go on the floors on January 19 at a Mumbai studio. Adipurush is an adaption the India epic, Ramayana. The lead actors of the film have also started doing workshops to prepare for their roles. The film will be helmed by Om Raut. South superstar Prabhas will portray the role of Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan will be essaying the role of Lankesh. Now, a close source associated with the film has revealed while speaking with the Mid-Day that Saif’s character is developed as fearsome considering the tales of Ravana's supernatural powers.

"In Adipurush, Lankesh, another name for Ravana, will be seen as a towering personality,” the source added. He also said that Saif's height will be enhanced to eight or nine feet, using special effects, to show his larger-than-life persona. For portraying the role of Lankesh in Adipurush, Saif will sport a thick moustache, long hair and a muscular build. The dialogues and lyrics of the film have been penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Manoj said that the film will highlight the triumph of good over evil; it will focus on the Ram-Ravana conflict. Talking about Saif’s remarks on humanising Lankesh, he said the actor was misunderstood. He also clarified that there is nothing offensive in the film. “Ravana is perceived as an all-black figure, but in our film, he will be seen in all his shades. He will be shown as a flamboyant king, who was also cruel and sadistic," Muntashir added.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan as an actor, he said, “Saif is a thinking actor and asks questions to understand his role better.” The writer-lyricist said that Saif eventually gets into the skin of the character.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan keeps it causal as he goes out for walk; Spotted outside his home in Bandra

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×