Saif Ali Khan's autobiography announcement rakes up memes as netizens flood Twitter

Saif Ali Khan's autobiography announcement made him one of the top trends on Twiiter on Tuesday morning. Check out some mixed reactions below.

, who is known to be a voracious reader, revealed that he will soon be turning into an author and penning his autobiography. The actor's new passion project was unveiled today and he is quite excited about the same. And looks like the actor has already started channeled his inner wordsmith and begun writing as the book is set to be published next year.

"So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don’t record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record," Saif said while confirming his plans to ETimes. While the news is equally exciting for many of his fans, netizens flooded Twitter as they reacted to this news.

While many were elated, a section of netizens came up with hilarious memes about Saif's autobiography. Needless to say, it also featured Kareena and Taimur. However, a few others also trolled the actor for his autobiography and dragged in the nepotism angle yet again. On such tweet read, "Don't bother thinking of buying his stupid auto biography. We have ato boycott this book, or else he might venture into writing Indian history books.(sic)"

Take a look at some of reactions to Saif Ali Khan's autobiography below:

#SaifAliKhan aifalikhan to release his autobiography in 2021 Me pic.twitter.com/in5TbQ2Bpt — SB (@SBunplugged) August 25, 2020

Saif Ali Khan announces to release his autobiography in 2021.

Le Memer's to Saif #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/dKa5QiLgdU — Nitu Raj (@NituRajMahato1) August 25, 2020

#SaifAliKhan will write his own autobiography Meanwhile everyone :- pic.twitter.com/RpWofjgjJx — Noob Memer (@NoobMemer19) August 25, 2020

For god's sake, don't title it "Wow" or anything on the lines of "Khullam Khulla" He is well read and deserves class. #SaifAliKhan #LookingForward https://t.co/peJSrf5l7u — 'Kitaabwalah' Shambhu Sahu (@ShambhuSahu) August 25, 2020

Saif Ali Khan to release his autobiography in 2021.#Bollywood and authors to #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/AAGv5XMs5u — VIDHI (@VidhiBhatia7) August 25, 2020

#SaifAliKhan to pen his autobiography and no one is even "wowwwwww" on it Instead Le audience pic.twitter.com/HubW8hKXvz — Kajal singh (@singhkajuu) August 25, 2020

#SaifAliKhan #taimur

Saif ali khan confirms to release his autobiography in 2021...

le me even before watching.... pic.twitter.com/ac1cazgnOY — pranav (@sawarkar_pranav) August 25, 2020

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan, a voracious reader, to now turn author with his new passion project of 2020

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×