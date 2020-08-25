  1. Home
Saif Ali Khan's autobiography announcement rakes up memes as netizens flood Twitter

Saif Ali Khan's autobiography announcement made him one of the top trends on Twiiter on Tuesday morning. Check out some mixed reactions below.
Saif Ali Khan, who is known to be a voracious reader, revealed that he will soon be turning into an author and penning his autobiography. The actor's new passion project was unveiled today and he is quite excited about the same. And looks like the actor has already started channeled his inner wordsmith and begun writing as the book is set to be published next year. 

"So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don’t record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record," Saif said while confirming his plans to ETimes. While the news is equally exciting for many of his fans, netizens flooded Twitter as they reacted to this news. 

While many were elated, a section of netizens came up with hilarious memes about Saif's autobiography. Needless to say, it also featured Kareena and Taimur. However, a few others also trolled the actor for his autobiography and dragged in the nepotism angle yet again. On such tweet read, "Don't bother thinking of buying his stupid auto biography. We have ato boycott this book, or else he might venture into writing Indian history books.(sic)" 

Take a look at some of reactions to Saif Ali Khan's autobiography below: 

