Saif Ali Khan’s Humshakals co-actor Ram Kapoor recalls smoking with him twice despite quitting: ‘When he is drinking, he likes to smoke’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to smoking and alcohol.

Ram Kapoor is a popular face in the TV industry who also shared the screen with many B-town biggies in several hits. During a recent interaction, he spoke about the time when he used to smoke close to 40 cigarettes per day. Thankfully, it was because of his daughter that the actor gave up that habit nearly a decade ago. Having said that, he admitted smoking with his Humshakals co-star Saif Ali Khan twice since then. Read on!

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, actor Ram Kapoor stated that his daughter Sia was concerned after she watched an anti-tobacco ad on TV. Even though she didn’t directly ask him to quit, she enquired if he would die if he continued smoking 40 cigarettes per day. This made the Loveyatri actor give up this habit.

Having said that, Kapoor recalled that after that incident, he smoked twice with his Humshakals co-star Saif Ali Khan. The Big Bull actor revealed that the Vikram Vedha star likes to smoke only when he is drinking. “He has given up smoking. But when he is drinking, he likes to smoke,” clarified Ram.

Going back in time, Kapoor recalled that he smoked with Khan once at his villa in Mauritius, and the second time, they did it again, but he doesn’t remember where it was. Having said that, Ram Kapoor admitted that he smoked nonstop for work, but he is not a smoker for ten years now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram was last seen in Yudhra. As for Saif’s next project with Siddharth Anand, it is reportedly titled Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with smoking, alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

