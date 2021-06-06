Saif Ali Khan's sister reminisces Sara Ali Khan’s childhood & shares THIS priceless PHOTO with Amrita Singh

Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a childhood memory of Sara Ali Khan sitting in her mother Amrita Singh's lap. Take a look.

's sister Saba Ali Khan is an avid social media user. She enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account, where she regularly shares some of the most adorable pictures of the Pataudi family. On the occasion of World Environment Day, Saba decided to post a blast from the past. She took to her personal Insta handle to treat fans with a major throwback picture of little Sara Ali Khan sitting in her mother Amrita Singh’s lap.

In the photo, we can see Sara, still a toddler, smiling widely as she looks away from the camera. On the other hand, Amrita is also beaming while looking at the little munchkin. The mother-daughter duo looked adorable as ever in the blast from the past. Along with the photo, Saba also penned a beautiful message for them. In the caption of the post, she used metaphors to compare the relationship between a mother and child to the world and environment.

She wrote, "A mother's world and environment.....is her child. #worldenvironmentday #staysafe #stayhome #staystrong #mother #nature #purelove #alwaysandforever Found this photo from an old archive. Taken by yours truly. #amritasingh #saraalikhan #photographer #me #memoriesforlife."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sara also shared a throwback video to celebrate World Environment Day. She posted a goofy video of herself from her trip to Kashmir. Along with the clip, she penned her thoughts on the special occasion. She wrote, “I really hope we can all have more gratitude, respect, and appreciation for the planet we live on.”

Credits :Saba Ali Khan Instagram

