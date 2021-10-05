Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan had THIS reaction after watching 'Bhoot Police'; Find out

Saif Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhoot Police. The movie, which got mixed reviews stars, , and Jacqueline Fernandes alongside Saif. Most of you must have watched the movie and enjoyed it, but do you know Saif and Kareena’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan really enjoyed the movie. Yes! You heard that right. In a recent interview, the actor opened about this fact.

In a chat with Indianexpress.com revealed that he is enjoying the most fulfilling time in his career. Talking about the existing competition in the industry, he said, “I’m way more successful than I thought I’d ever be. And I’m just happy.” The versatile actor claims to be at a position in his career where he can afford to play characters “as crazily and interestingly” as he can without any fear. Talking about his character in Bhoot Police named Vibhooti, the actor has received a lot of praise for his comic timings and punches.

But one person whose reaction really mattered to Saif was that of his elder son Taimur Ali Khan who by the way enjoyed Bhoot Police. Saif Ali Khan revealed that despite the scary portions, Tim loved the movie. Saif added, “Taimur has seen me being excited about the film. He wondered why I came home with that kind of makeup on. He knew what the film was about. Bhoot Police is actually more funny than it is scary. It would be nice if we can make child-friendly supernatural adventure comedies. That should be the genre!”

