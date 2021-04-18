Saif Ali Khan's UNSEEN photo with sister Saba, mum Sharmila & late dad Tiger Pataudi is all things precious.

Saba Ali Khan can be seen adorably wrapped in mum and actress Sharmila Tagore's arms while a young Saif Ali Khan sports his goofiest smile.

has kept a safe distance from social media but thanks to his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Saba Ali Khan we rarely miss seeing the actor on the gram. On Saturday, Saba did just that as she looked into the family archives and dug out a timeless photo with her two siblings Saif and Soha Ali Khan. The black and white images show Saba, Saif and Soha living their carefree days with a big smile on their faces.

In one photo, Saba can be seen adorably wrapped in mum and actress Sharmila Tagore's arms while the late Tiger Pataudi looks over them. A young Saif can be seen standing in front of his mum and dad and smiling for the camera. Saba captioned the photo, "Siblings..Father daughter moment ..look. Brother ...you're my big brother. Super proud of you bro. Love u."

In another picture, Soha, Saif and Saba can be seen standing like good children posing for the camera. "Siblings We have each others back.....Hmmmm.... Ok .. I Have their back! Aren't they lucky..to have a sister called Saba ...?!!" she captioned the photo.

Take a look at Saba's precious memories with her siblings Saif and Soha:

Saif Ali Khan recently made headlines when Kareena dropped a photo with their newborn son. The couple welcomed their second son and Taimur's younger brother on February 21, 2021. However, the couple have not yet revealed his name nor given a glimpse of their son.

